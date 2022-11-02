Markel Corp Buys 3,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Markel Corp grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $40,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.08. 213,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,541,891. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.