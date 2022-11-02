Markel Corp Has $14.83 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Markel Corp boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 37.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $284,759,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.03. The stock had a trading volume of 52,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,160. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average is $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

