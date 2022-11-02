Markel Corp Purchases 59,750 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,172.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 61.7% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Shopify by 23.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. 985,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,787,472. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify Profile

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

