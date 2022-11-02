Markel Corp Raises Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned 0.71% of Stericycle worth $28,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,406,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after buying an additional 51,885 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 10.1% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,371,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Stericycle by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114,639 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Price Performance

SRCL stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.55. 12,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,158. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

