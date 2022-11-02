Markel Corp Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $6.01 on Wednesday, hitting $280.74. 187,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,389,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.84. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

