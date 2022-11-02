Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marlin Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $7,188,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Marlin Technology by 68.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 700,692 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marlin Technology by 51.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 566,266 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marlin Technology by 21.3% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marlin Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,286,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 376,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FINM opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Marlin Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

