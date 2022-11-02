Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 231,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 49,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $162.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

