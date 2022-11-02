MasTec (MTZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. MasTec’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect MasTec to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MTZ opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.30. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 139.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 121.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 37.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.