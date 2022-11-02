Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45. Materion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.15-$5.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. CL King started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Trading Down 16.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $13.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.12. 7,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,856. Materion has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $97.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Materion will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $276,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Materion in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Materion by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Materion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.