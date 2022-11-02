Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,247 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Mattel worth $21,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 901,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 8.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 4.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 200,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Mattel by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

