Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.05

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 214713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Mattel Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Mattel by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Stories

