McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 193,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $47,790,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in McDonald’s by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.11. 18,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,629. The company has a market cap of $200.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $274.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.71.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

