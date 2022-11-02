McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 621,556 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $800,336,000 after acquiring an additional 398,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $272.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $274.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.