Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 10,302 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in DexCom by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in DexCom by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.06. 71,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,400. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.