Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.60 on Wednesday, hitting $495.36. 41,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $497.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

