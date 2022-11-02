Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.84 Million Stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.45% of PennantPark Investment worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of PNNT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. 4,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,889. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $23.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 million. Analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

