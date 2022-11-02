Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after buying an additional 555,107 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,255,791,000 after buying an additional 131,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

Visa Increases Dividend

NYSE:V traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.47. 113,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.