Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 1,966 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

