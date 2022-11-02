MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,995,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MDU shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. 50,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,149. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

