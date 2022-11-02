Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 87,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 143,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Mechanical Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66.

About Mechanical Technology

(Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mechanical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.