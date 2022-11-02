Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 4.2 %

MLCO opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 106.14% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

