MELD (MELD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $73.70 Million

MELD (MELD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One MELD token can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MELD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. MELD has a total market capitalization of $73.70 million and approximately $63,486.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,400.20 or 0.31317598 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012232 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,405,683,100 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02254337 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $69,524.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

