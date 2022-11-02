Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,196 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $61,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

