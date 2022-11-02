MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) PT Lowered to €200.00 at Barclays

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from €210.00 ($210.00) to €200.00 ($200.00) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €230.00 ($230.00) to €212.00 ($212.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €248.00 ($248.00) to €220.00 ($220.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 107,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $52.29.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

