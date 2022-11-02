Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issues Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 20.86%.
Meridian Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,055. Meridian has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.41.
Meridian Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.
Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
