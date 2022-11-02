Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issues Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Meridian Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,055. Meridian has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Meridian by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Meridian by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

