Metadium (META) Price Hits $0.0303

Metadium (META) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $51.09 million and $1.62 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Metadium
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Metadium Coin Trading
