MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Volume Tops $4.08 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $125.39 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $28.54 or 0.00139658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,438.59 or 1.00009568 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007617 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00043060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.08898237 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,982,377.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

