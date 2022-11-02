MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $12.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at MFA Financial

In other news, Director Robin Josephs bought 2,350 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,594.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs acquired 2,350 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,594.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFA Financial Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 40,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 51.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.79. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -338.46%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

