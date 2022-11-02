MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $12.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Insider Activity at MFA Financial
In other news, Director Robin Josephs bought 2,350 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,594.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs acquired 2,350 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,594.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MFA Financial Stock Performance
MFA Financial stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.79. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06.
MFA Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -338.46%.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
