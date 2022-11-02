MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0438 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. 134,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,736. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.