MFS Intermediate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

MIN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. 296,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,095,000 after buying an additional 51,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 41.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

