MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of MicroStrategy worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 67.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 134.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 44.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.74. 3,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,212. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.03.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($90.61). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. The company had revenue of $122.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -22.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

