Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $620.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $38,144.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $628,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $628,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,227,000 after buying an additional 275,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after buying an additional 49,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after buying an additional 68,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 48,109 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 235,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

