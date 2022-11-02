Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Announces — Dividend of $0.69

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.689 per share on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSBIP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. 3,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,000. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $628,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

