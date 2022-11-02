Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) was up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 52,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 109,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Milestone Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $47.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.34.
Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. On average, analysts expect that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.