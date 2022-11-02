Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) was up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 52,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 109,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Milestone Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $47.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. On average, analysts expect that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

