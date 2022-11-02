Mina Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $500.69 million and $34.78 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,376.48 or 0.31231082 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012198 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 728,111,950 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 727,575,161.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.69458477 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $34,399,652.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.