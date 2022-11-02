Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires 17,102 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $23.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 874 ($10.56) to GBX 824 ($9.96) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carnival Co. & (CUK)
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.