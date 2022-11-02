Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires 17,102 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 874 ($10.56) to GBX 824 ($9.96) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

