Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires 4,931 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FOX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after acquiring an additional 506,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,635,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,480,000 after buying an additional 84,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,326,000 after buying an additional 230,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,096,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,660,000 after buying an additional 3,574,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.94. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.