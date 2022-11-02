Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys Shares of 50,441 Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Covetrus by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $110,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

