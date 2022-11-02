Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $169.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.



