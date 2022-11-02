Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.46% of Arena Fortify Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Company Profile

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

