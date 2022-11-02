Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Sells 23,000 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. trimmed its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Horizon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,380,000 after buying an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,190,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Horizon by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,381,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,518,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,770,000 after buying an additional 157,196 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.