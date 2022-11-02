Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes Position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,684,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,962,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

AAC stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Ares Acquisition Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.