Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 259,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,036,795 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,639,000 after buying an additional 6,037,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,732,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,293,000 after buying an additional 169,154 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,536,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after buying an additional 124,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after buying an additional 373,482 shares during the period. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

