Mizuho Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $50.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,570,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,959,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,352 shares of company stock worth $26,630,172. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

