MOBOX (MBOX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.63 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00003014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. MOBOX has a total market cap of $97.71 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,826,014 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

