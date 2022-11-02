Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Moderna were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 611,048 shares of company stock valued at $86,904,102. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.