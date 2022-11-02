Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

MOH stock opened at $355.97 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $364.07.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,456 shares of company stock valued at $77,573,621 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

