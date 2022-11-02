Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Momentive Global worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 339.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the first quarter worth $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Momentive Global by 114.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Momentive Global by 23.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the first quarter worth $192,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 35.46% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

MNTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,685.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $141,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,685.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $29,398.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,099.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,983 shares of company stock valued at $496,147. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

