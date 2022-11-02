Momentive Global (MNTV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Momentive Global to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Momentive Global has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 35.46% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. On average, analysts expect Momentive Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $29,398.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,099.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $143,672.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,031.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $29,398.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,099.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,983 shares of company stock valued at $496,147. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

