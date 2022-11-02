Moonbeam Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002335 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $205.08 million and $8.78 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00087487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00066738 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006793 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,041,377,887 coins and its circulating supply is 429,734,936 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

